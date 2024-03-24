Ter Stegen got into Mbappé’s head

A few days before the Champions League quarter-final first leg between PSG and Barca, Kylian Mbappé was able to compete against Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Saturday evening.

There was a faint smell of Champions League Saturday evening in Lyon when the Blues battled Germany – in vain – (0-2 victory for Mannschaft). All the starters rose to the occasion, notably Ilkay Gundogan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, facing Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe. Two players that the Parisians will meet in a few days.

Both of them actually play for FC Barcelona, ​​their future opponents PSG In the quarter-finals of the Champions League. And in the psychological duel that the leaders can engage in while awaiting this key double meeting, there is no doubt that the Catalans have taken advantage. Apart from the German midfielder’s performance, it was the Mannschaft goalkeeper who was able to make an impression.

Dembele also failed

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was one of the main protagonists of Germany’s victory at the Groupma Stadium on Saturday, while Kylian Mbappé lacked flair and inspiration. After a brilliant recovery denied the target, the Blues captain single-handedly scored against the last Blaugrana rampart but later made the necessary save (25E). Ten minutes later, it was Ousmane Dembélé, who came on against Barcelona, ​​in an out-of-centre position.

Of course, this does not bode well for the upcoming duel in C1, and especially for the first leg scheduled for April 10 at the Parc des Princes, but when faced with Kylian Mbappe in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Marc-Andre ter Stegen remembers He might have beaten him on the international scene a few days ago. In 2021, the German goalkeeper scored no fewer than four goals against the French striker in the round of 16 of C1, including a hat-trick at the Camp Nou (5-2 for PSG on aggregate).