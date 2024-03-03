In the US Today, Sunday, March 3 – Official Seismic Report, via USGS Live | United States Geological Survey | Mix

USA
In the US Today, Sunday, March 3 – Official Seismic Report, via USGS Live | United States Geological Survey
USA It is one of the most active seismically active countries in the world, as it is located in the Pacific belt, which makes it prone to register continuous telluric movements. That is why it is important to stay informed and constantly alert. Along these lines, I am sharing with you the latest earthquake experienced in the national territory today, March 3, Sunday based on the official report. United States Geological Survey (USGS), the federal government’s scientific understanding that provides its daily and real-time report on seismic activities in the country; Mainly, in the states Texas, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, among others.
What to do during an earthquake in America?
- Leave, cover and hold. This is the best way to protect yourself from falling objects and debris. If we are indoors, we should immediately lie down on the floor, place ourselves under a sturdy table or desk, and cover our head and neck with our hands. If there is no table or desk nearby, we place ourselves under an interior wall or next to a low piece of furniture. Let’s stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls.
- Stay away from windows and doors. Windows and doors can shatter, glass and other debris can fly during an earthquake. If you are near a window or door, move away from it as quickly as possible.
- If we are out, We should move to an open area away from buildings, trees and power lines. Let’s stay away from anything that can fall on you or hurt you.
- If we are inside the car, Stop the car on the side of the road. Stay in your car until the shaking stops. Do not get out of your car unless it is safe to do so.
- If you are in a crowded place, such as a shopping center or stadium, remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. Don’t try to run or push your way through the crowd.
- After the earthquake, check if there are injuries and help those who need it. Do not use lifts or stoves until you are sure they are safe. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.