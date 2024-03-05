United States Government Launches 100% Free English Learning Courses – Teach Me About Science

English has become a universal language, a competence that currently helps us to communicate with the whole world, and is required not only at the academic and professional level, but also within the tourism sector.

The ability to communicate and express ourselves effectively through the English language also allows us to open doors in the workplace, do educational exchanges in other countries, travel and talk with people from other cultures.

For this reason, more and more people are interested in learning and being able to handle the English language and writing skills perfectly.

Currently there are various learning methods that suit everyone’s learning style and time, however, some courses are usually very expensive financially and there is nothing more than enjoying the free resource.

On the other hand, the United States government, to improve communication between its citizens and visitors, has launched a digital course, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world for free and without time limits. Keep reading to tell you more details about this platform to learn English without spending a single penny.

You can access it anytime on this United States government platform called USA Learns and it will help you learn English from scratch or just perfect your skills and master the entire language.

These courses provided by the platform are 100% free and you will only need an internet connection to get unlimited access and improve your reading and listening comprehension skills and oral and written expression.

The courses are categorized into two levels, beginner and intermediate. It includes different forms of learning, such as games, videos and other types of activities so that you can enjoy the English language.

First English Course (1st. English Course) language beginners can enter. This level consists of 20 learning units, where you will learn basic English skills across four linguistic skills.

This first level prepares you to learn about topics like school, weather, neighborhoods, money and shopping, clothing, housing, transportation, seasons, climate, etc.

Second English Course (2nd. English Course) is aimed at those with an intermediate level. Similarly, it has 20 training units where you will perfect your skills in work, family life, taxes, laws etc.

It also has a section so that intermediate level students can practice their vocabulary, writing, reading and listening comprehension (Practice English and reading). By reading stories and news with topics related to family, places, health, security, government, science etc.

Another important fact is that it has a section named “”.US citizenship” which gives you the English information and knowledge you need to obtain citizenship in the United States.

It won’t take you long to sign up for these courses, all you need is an email and enter the USA Learns page to create your own profile and start learning English for free.