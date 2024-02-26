Driver hit hard for cross country smuggling
The US Border Patrol announced the first case this weekend in the El Paso sector where a new US policy of revoking visas for transporters caught with undocumented migrants was implemented.
The case involved a Mexican who drove a semi-trailer truck, secretly transporting 13 people without the necessary documents to stay in the United States.
“The driver from Mexico will be prosecuted and have his border crossing visa revoked due to his involvement in smuggling,” the El Paso Sector Border Patrol said after the arrest in Las Cruces.
Visas for transit migrants from Mexico to the US have been revoked
According to a new article in the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, the policy took effect on February 21, 2024 and limits visas to owners, officers and employees of air, land and transportation companies. With intent to immigrate irregularly to the United States.
US federal officials reported in a virtual press conference that the newly enacted policy, issued in November 2023, extends to charter flights from Cuba to Nicaragua.
“We are communicating with our partners throughout the region about this new policy and the charter flights from Cuba to Managua, which are not for tourism, but for people who want to immigrate to the United States; “We are evaluating each transportation company to see if they use their services to facilitate irregular migration,” said Eric Jacobstein, deputy assistant secretary of state for Central America at the State Department.
Despite these restrictions, several daily flights depart from Cuba to Nicaragua, always with one-way tickets, never returning. Havana airport officials know, too.