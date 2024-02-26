Driver hit hard for cross country smuggling

The US Border Patrol announced the first case this weekend in the El Paso sector where a new US policy of revoking visas for transporters caught with undocumented migrants was implemented.

The case involved a Mexican who drove a semi-trailer truck, secretly transporting 13 people without the necessary documents to stay in the United States.

“The driver from Mexico will be prosecuted and have his border crossing visa revoked due to his involvement in smuggling,” the El Paso Sector Border Patrol said after the arrest in Las Cruces.

Visas for transit migrants from Mexico to the US have been revoked

According to a new article in the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, the policy took effect on February 21, 2024 and limits visas to owners, officers and employees of air, land and transportation companies. With intent to immigrate irregularly to the United States.