You Can Get Refund If Your RER Is Late And Here’s How To Benefit – Tuxboard

Navigo subscribers, have you experienced delays on RER and Transilien? Please note that the reimbursement platform opens this Wednesday!

From this Wednesday March 20, 2024, Certain Navigo subscribersThe pass, which gives access to transport in the Ile-de-France region, can be reimbursed for up to one and a half months of the monthly package. Request for compensation which is carried out on a new platform managed by ile-de-France Mobilités.

Besides RER users, in concrete terms, who is concerned?

Good news for users of the RER and other Ile-de-France transport!

Until Wednesday March 20, these millions of monthly and annual Navigo subscribers will be able to submit refund requests on a dedicated internet portal. This new platform is only accessible at the following address iledefrance-mobilites.fr/demagement.

Thus, RER users and other users have 17 April till midnight To make their request online.

Subscribers are concerned about:

– Annual Navigo

– Navigo Moise (including Discovery Pass and on smartphones)

– Senior Annual Navigo

– Imagine an R student

– Imagine R school

– Navigo discount 50% month

– Navigo Solidarité 75% month

it is Valerie Pacres, President of Ile-de-France Mobilities and the region that initiated this compensation system.

This request for compensation concerns the following lines Those who reported less than 80% punctuality in 2023. It also concerns lines whose punctuality percentage has not reached 85%, in this case RER lines A, B, C and D. Also line P.

What are the lines in question? How much amount?

So, the refund amount will be half a month or full month of the package. It will go from 42.05 to 126.15 euros.

So this compensation campaign will start from April 15. And, it then concerns no less than 15 axes which are therefore as follows:

RER a

– Cergy-le-Haut / Maisons-Laffitte

RER B

– Robinson / Bourg-la-Reine

– Saint-Rémy-les-Chevreuse / Parc de Squeux

– Olne-sous-bois / Mitri-Clay

– Aulnay-sous-Bois / CDG Airport 2-TGV

RER C

– Saint-Martin-Dietemps / Meroles-en-Heurepoix

– Dourdon-la-Foret / La Norville – Saint-Germain-les-Arpajon

– Juvicy / Bretigny

– Pontoise / Saint-Oen

– Massey-Palaiseau / Les Sauls

RER d

– Creel / Gausenville

– Montgeron-Crosne / Combes-la-Ville-Quincy

– Vigneux-sur-Seine / Corbel-Essons

Line p

– Meaux / La-Fierté-Milon

– Tournan en Bree / Coulommiers

Note that Numerous disruptions on some main lines of the Île-de-France network. Thus, these disruptions are related to operating problems, construction sites or staff shortages. And, lack of punctuality particularly affects travelers in certain disciplines RER B, C and D.

Compensation for RER users: Beware of scams!

Thus, ile-de-France Mobilités is currently in the process of being established Strict action regarding these reimbursement requests. These measures are intended to prevent fraud.

Indeed, beware of scams! So, if you receive an email or SMS pretending to be IDFM, asking for your contact details, beware!

“Always log into your account through the official website or application never by email »ile-de-France alerts Mobilités, which systematically files a complaint whenever fraud is attempted.

You must have understood, so don’t reply to any emails or sms! therefore, You will then need to log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account To file a refund request.

For the record, note that from 2021, the returns already occur every year. It is then triggered in the event of less than 80% punctuality for at least three months. But also in case of prolonged strike or exceptional disruptions.