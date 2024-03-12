Business

System U recalls almost all of France ham due to listeria risk

The website rappel.conso.gouv.fr indicated on Monday March 11 that batches of sliced ​​ham sold in U stores in nine French regions were being recalled due to suspected listeria contamination.

Affected lots were sold between March 5 and 8, 2024 in Brittany, Centre-Val de Loire, Corsica, Ile-de-France, Normandy, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire and Provence-Alpes-Côte-de-France. Neelam. They bear batch number 02406506 and have a use by date of April 7, 2024.

Lots to return to reseller or destroy

Consumers who bought one of these batches are invited not to consume it and return it to the point of sale or destroy it.

In addition, “People who have consumed the products mentioned above and who develop fever, chills or headache and body aches are invited to consult their doctor and report this consumption”A government site explains.

What are the symptoms of listeriosis?

Listeriosis can cause severe forms in pregnant women with neurological complications and maternal or fetal harm. Pregnant women as well as immunocompromised people and the elderly should be especially alert to these symptoms. “Listeriosis is a disease that can be serious and lasts up to eight weeks.”Rappel Conso explains.

