In the Rennes shopping center: “Every ship is leaving”

Dark clouds are gathering over the Columbia shopping center in Rennes. Walking through the aisles of a shopping mall, it’s hard not to notice the many curtains drawn down. Today more than ten cells are looking for takers and the situation does not seem to be improving.

