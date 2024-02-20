In the Rennes shopping center: “Every ship is leaving”

Dark clouds are gathering over the Columbia shopping center in Rennes. Walking through the aisles of a shopping mall, it’s hard not to notice the many curtains drawn down. Today more than ten cells are looking for takers and the situation does not seem to be improving.

After a succession of closures in recent weeks of Habitat furniture store, Beauty Success perfumery and Celio ready-to-wear brand, it is iconic catering brand Brioche Dory that is preparing to leave locations. Present since the shopping center opened in 1986, the restaurant will close its doors permanently on March 7.

Other brands are also in the spotlight in the gallery. Starting with Undies lingerie store. According to our information, it is not expected to renew its lease until next summer. Another bad sign: the quarterback is leaving his large location, located near the entrance to rue du Puits Mauger, for a smaller location between Devred and Promod.

In financial trouble, children’s ready-to-wear brand du Père au Sem has – for its part – narrowly saved its stores. But how long? Contacted about the situation in Columbia, Clapier Group, the manager of the shopping center, did not respond.

It’s really scary for the future

“When we see the crazy evolution of fares, we understand very well why every ship is abandoning,” laments a trader. “And then, you’d have to be blind to see that the shopping center is losing momentum,” adds a saleswoman from a lingerie store in a resigned tone. “We only had three customers in the five hours since opening this morning. It’s really scary for the future.”

Areas of crisis

When they have to count the brands that have set up shop at the gallery in recent years, some traders lose track. “There was H&M, Eram, Minelli, Comptoir des Cotonniers, King Cadeau, Camaieu, André, Orange… even Sergeant Major, in fact the cell had been empty for months. The trend is not really encouraging.”

Since the inauguration of Metro Line B – which was supposed to bring in more traffic – the situation has not really changed, according to this trader, who has been established for many years. “We didn’t see a difference. On the other hand, we noticed that the attendance is decreasing month by month. We have a lot of customers who tell us that parking in the city center has become too complicated… that definitely plays a role. It then also has a critical context for everyone in business today. People have changed their consumption habits, many sectors are in crisis. You have to grit your teeth.”

The only bright spot on the horizon: The gallery plans to open two soon. The Bricorama brand moved into the two-storey 1,800 m² cell on Wednesday 28 February. It will be followed by clothing brand JD Sports – already present at the Alma Center – which is preparing to take over the former Celio Sale.