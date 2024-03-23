The new Decathlon Perpignan opens its doors: “Customers will be impressed”

See my news

It finally opens its doors. After more than a year of work, the new Decathlon Perpignan will welcome its first customers, Wednesday March 27 at 9 am.. Stretching over 6,000 meters2, the store will bring together two former points of sale in the south of the city on the same site. And wants to give its customers a new experience.

Decathlon Perpignan opens on March 27

“We’re at the starting block!” » A few days before the opening, Simon Genekin He does not hide his impatience. The director of Decathlon Perpignan is preparing to experience a historic change for the most famous sports brand. After spending several decades within a few hundred meters of each other, two stores in the south of the city (Nature and Golf/Sports) are coming together. XXL Building.

Located on the edge of the Mass Rousse roundabout Divisional Road 914The new decathlon will offer more than 6000 meters2 The sales area makes the Perpignan site the largest in the Mediterranean region.

“We are all full of enthusiasm. The store is eagerly awaited. It will be a very beautiful flagship of decathlon in the South of France. We are proud to offer that green building, with some solar panels, No water recovery, a Parking space Or even adaptive lighting. Without forgetting the great products that fulfill the meaning of the decathlon for years to come,” exults Simon Genekin.

An XXL store

And if the new site is slightly larger than the two histories combined, “we will have More nice storeMore moving, comfortable and which will allow you to live a truly extraordinary experience,” announced its director.

Golf, fishing and horse riding on the one hand and no other sporting activities on the other. Henceforth, customers will get all the products they need in one store. But not only that. “I think it will bring everyone up A new shopping experience. It’s really a store that we needed to transform in line with the current evolution of commerce,” continues Simon Genekin.

“Being at the heart of the Pyrenees-Orientale sports network”

With a circular economy, repairability, on-site sports partners, the new decathlon aims to be ambitious and wants its customers to “live an experience beyond simple shopping”, its director describes:

Find the right product, with the right advice and local partners that help highlight sports practice in the department. We want to be at the heart of the Pyrénées-Orientales sports network. That when people think of sports, they think of decathlon. Simon GenekinDirector Decathlon Perpignan

“Decathlon Perpignan finally has a building that meets its challenges. This store represents the brand well in the region,” he continues, without forgetting the change this new site represents. 85 employees. “We will have a workplace and an extraordinary living environment,” exults Simon Genekin.

“We take a slap”

As for the customers, the latter assures him: “They will be impressed by the building itself and the layout we will provide. Both outside and inside will have a wow effect. We take a slap When we look at volume and store experience.” Just bright.

After the decathlon nature and golf close this week, the historic decathlon game at the Porte d’Espagne will surely draw the curtains this Sunday. Products will be transferred to the future site early next week, to open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, “All Day With Entertainment”Simon Jeannequin announces, ready to launch this chapter of the brand in Perpignan.

