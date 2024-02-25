Experts warn of a crash in the new real estate market!

The president of Pôle Habitat FFB, Gregory Monod, described the state of the new real estate market as in the middle of a “crash”. Presenting an assessment of sales, which is -30% in 2023, and prospects are bleak with only 8 construction starts per 1,000 homes planned for 2024, he warned of real doom in the sector.

“Catastrophe, tsunami, explosion, crash”… these are the words used by the president of the Pôle Habitat FFB, Grégory Monod, to describe the state of the new housing in a press conference on Thursday 22 February. ” All the indicators are bright red: business failures are accelerating, job losses are already in the thousands and the French, especially the middle classes, are locked out of their residential avenues and placed under house arrest. warned Gregory Monod.

“Our proposals are known. The situation calls for immediate action before it is too late and frustration turns to anger. “, he added. With an expected construction start of 8 per 1,000 homes projected for 2024, “ We have to go back to the early 1950s to find such a situation », noted in the press release issued by the organization on this occasion.

Sales are expected to decline by less than 30% in 2023

And this ratio will further erode, as projections for 2025 announce further declines in construction, “ Over 12% due to decline in sales in 2023, which was -30% across all segments combined ” As noted the sale of new housing to individuals, a large part of the battalion, “ Leave -38% and fall to 123,000 units in 2023, less than half of the new housing marketed in 2021 and almost half the long-term average (222,425 units on average over the period 2007-2023). ”

The first organization representing private real estate construction in France is very complex, especially ” Rules and standards that penalize the sector. And rather pleasant announcements “A new supply shock » which she considers welcome. Yet the organization declares itself skeptical: “ 30,000 housing units in 3 years in 22 regions committed to housing will fail to respond to crises or needs that are being expressed vigorously across France. ”

Recommendations from Pôle Habitat FFB

Pôle Habitat FFB therefore regrets the absence of concrete measures to support and revive demand. ” Urgent decisions must be taken to avoid economic and social disaster », it is recommended at the conclusion of the press release distributed by Pôle Habitat. More oriented, the latter pleads for “ Unlock access to real estate credit, encourage contributory family transfers, revamp the zero rate loan and penal system, re-examine the RE2020 framework and establish a moratorium on REP building “