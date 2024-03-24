In the 1980s, when having HIV was shameful

Certificates – The Seduction Association is celebrating 30 years of fighting HIV. Many HIV positive people said on this occasion Figaro The terrifying discovery of his diagnosis is close to a little-known epidemic that was then called “gay cancer.”

“When I got the diagnosis, I burst into tears. I thought I was going to die the next day.”. Joseph remembers that fateful day in 1985 like it was yesterday. He receives the results of a blood test taken a few days ago. The diagnosis hit, unrelenting: He was infected with HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus. Over the phone, the now sixty-year-old is silent for a moment. Then continues with the tight neck: “You have to understand the position I was in. Back then, people were dropping like flies from this “gay cancer”. And nobody said anything.”

40 years later, the epidemic has affected 75 million people and caused 35 million deaths worldwide. In France, around 200,000 people are currently living with the virus. Preventing it and finding treatments to reverse it are at the heart of the Seduction Association’s program, which is celebrating 30 years in the fight against HIV on March 23. “Fortunately, volunteers were involved…