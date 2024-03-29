“Her chances of survival have been sacrificed”: Little girl’s operation postponed 7 times “due to lack of beds and nurses”, doctors finally declare her “inoperable”

The ten-year-old had to undergo surgery to treat his rare genetic disorder. But after postponing the medical procedure several times over a period of six months, doctors finally declared her “inoperable”.

Eva Tennant is a 10-year-old Scottish girl who suffers from Rett syndrome, a condition that affects brain development, and advanced scoliosis. The result: his spine twists and turns dangerously sideways.

on the microphone BBCJill Lockhart confirmed that her daughter had been called seven times From September 2023 to undergo surgery atRoyal Edinburgh Children’s Hospital, Establishment of the NHS, the Public Health Service of the United Kingdom. But every time, The operation was eventually called off.

“Without this operation, she is in danger of dying”

The mother blames staff shortages in the care unit for delays that lead to multiple cancellations of her daughter’s interventions. “It was supposed to be operational in September, October and November, and these operations were simply cancelledDue to shortage of beds and nurses (…) They waited so long, and now they say it’s too late. I feel my daughter’s chances of survival have been sacrificed.”

little eva The operation was supposed to be performed on Thursday, March 28 but this operation was also cancelled. “We were told last week that the operation could not take place”His mother mischief. “If Eva undergoes the surgery, she could live another 15 to 30 years with its position. Without this operation she is in danger of dying.”.