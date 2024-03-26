In lingerie and cowboy boots, will Rihanna succeed in dressing us as a cowgirl?

Rihanna is back! No, it’s not to announce a new album yet, but to pose on the cover of the Chinese edition of “Vogue” magazine.

summary

Rihanna was chosen to feature in the magazine’s April issue Vogue China. For this occasion, the singer tried his hand Brand new style.

On the cover of the title, the artist is dressed in a long pleated skirt, embroidered bra and matching jacket. Concerned about the smallest details, the founder of the Fenty brand wears a cowgirl-style hat and a pair. Cowboy boots with flowers. An ultra sharp look, definitely inspired by the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show hosted by Pharrell Williams. Among her sources of inspiration, Rihanna certainly counts Beyonce, who is preparing to unveil a country album.

Singer, entrepreneur, consummate and essential artist, Rihanna is a fashion icon loved by millions of fans. With nearly 150 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most famous people in the world. Originally from Barbados, she started making a name for herself in the music industry in the mid-2000s by delivering pop and upbeat sounds. today, She continues to impress By developing her clothing label, Savage x FentyAs well as her beautiful sign, Fenty Beauty.

When she released her first title, Pon de Replay In 2005, Rihanna sports Definitely a casual look. Her wardrobe consists mainly of low-rise jeans and low-cut crop tops, worn both on the red carpet and in real life. We have to wait for the release of his second album a girl like me To make her look more assertive and dare to dress more daringly.

Rihanna in low-waisted jeans on December 6, 2005 © Avalon/ABCA

Rihanna is one of those icons who isn’t afraid take the risk – Even though not everyone likes it. On the red carpet, he oscillates between very masculine outfits, such as two-piece suits, and extravagant and colorful silhouettes. We all remember the XXL chic yellow dress Guo Pei which she chose to wear to the Met Gala in 2015 (which was themed “China Through the Looking Glass”, editor’s note), and which was quickly humorously nicknamed the “Omelet Dress”.

What does her labor look like?

Maternity clothes? Not his cup of tea at all. For her first and second pregnancies, Rihanna applied a foolproof recipe: clothes that highlighted her belly rather than hiding it. In February 2023, he ascends the stage (a platform suspended several meters above the ground) for a much-anticipated performance. Superbowl halftime. Her outfit? Lowe jumpsuit and bustier, XXL ala under leather coat. All in monochrome red.

How does Rihanna dress on stage?

Rihanna is an artist who excels on stage, not only for her incredible voice, but also for her extraordinary outfits. She is known to change outfits several times during a single concert Unique views In relation to the songs she performs. She also regularly opts for haute couture pieces, which are (almost) an integral part of the show.

What do her casual silhouettes look like?

daily, Rihanna favors comfort, while Ati remains feminine. She prefers casual outfits of loose t-shirts and sweatpants, embellished with flashy details – lots of jewelry or very graphic sunglasses.

What are his favorite brands?

gucci, Marc JacobsTom Ford, Balmainlight white, Balenciaga… The list of houses that dress the singer is as long as an arm. Passionate about fashion, she created her own lingerie brand in 2018, called Savage x Fenty – a nod to his last name. A year later, she launched Fenty, a luxury label backed by LVMH, which was put on hold two years later.

By, definitely, don’t try to imitate anyone. Only one rule: have fun and be true to yourself. It is this strong and modern message that the young woman conveys in every look she makes. Inspirational.