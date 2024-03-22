In India, this homemade “helicopter car” was confiscated by the local police

Reading this content may place cookies by the third party operator hosting them. Taking into account the preferences you have expressed regarding the placement of cookies, we have blocked the display of this content. If you wish to access it, you must accept the “Third Party Content” category of cookies by clicking the button below. Play the video

Extraordinary – we doubt it would have passed technical inspection. In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, local police seized a vehicle on Monday March 18. As you can see in the video at the top of the article. It is a “helicopter car”. But its inventor did not have the required permissions, which led to the police withdrawing it.

Its creator Ishwar De decided to modify the second-hand car by adding helicopter elements, namely rotor blades and a tail boom. After two months of hard work and spending 2,50,000 rupees (about 2,800 euros), the police arrested him when he was about to get the painting done.

“I took the car to a body shop for painting, but the police fined me Rs 2,000. (22 euros, editor’s note.) And she asked me to remove parts of the helicopter that were not allowed. In many places like Bihar or Pratapgarh, this type of vehicle plies and no one stops them, but I was forbidden to use it.Ishwar Deen explains on the microphone Asian News International.

” The owner did not take any permission”

The police justified the seizure and explained that its creator had no right to ride with it. “During a routine check, traffic police officials intercepted a modified car whose owner had not taken any permission from the concerned services to modify it. He was therefore prosecuted under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and other defects (of the car) were also investigated.”Says Vishal Pandey, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Ishwar De had no plans to use his “helicopter car” as a personal vehicle. He planned to rent it out to use as a decorative piece at a wedding.

