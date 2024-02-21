Opponent Boris Nadezhdin announced the rejection of his appeal for candidacy

Boris Nadezhdin in Moscow on February 8, 2024. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Former Russian MP and rival Boris Nadezhdin announced on Wednesday that the Supreme Court “His appeal rejected” Against his refusal to register his candidacy for the presidential election in March, which should see Vladimir Putin renewed for a new term. Mr. Nadezhdin added that he would oppose the decision.

The savvy veteran of Russian political life, who has taken a stand for an end to Russian aggression in Ukraine, had his candidacy rejected by the Central Election Commission earlier this month based on irregularities in 105,000 signatures. collect.

He said he learned about the Supreme Court’s decision from abroad, where he said he was “On vacation with (his) children”.

“The last two months have probably been the most trying of my life”He said on Tuesday, at a time when the Russian opposition – most of whose representatives are in prison or in exile – was in shock after the death in custody, still unexplained, of the most prominent of them, Alexei Navalny, aged 47.

“We have decided not to cancel a long-planned and eagerly awaited short trip to an Asian country for the whole family”He assured not to give up his ambition to contest the presidential election.

Vladimir Putin, 71, in power since Dec. 31, 1999, faces no real opposition in the presidential election — especially over the ongoing aggression against Ukraine — which should confirm him for a new six-year term in office. Kremlin.

The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, set Russia’s presidential election for March 17, 2024, in early December.

