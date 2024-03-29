Scary pictures of a chairlift with passengers caught in a storm in the Italian Alps

necessary

Wind gusts of more than 100 km/h rocked the ski resort of Cervinia, Italy. A chairlift that was about to close was shaken very badly. The skiers were still on the seats. The video is worth watching.

Big scare for skiers. In Cervinia, in the Italian Alps, strong gusts of wind invaded the ski area on Thursday afternoon with gusts of up to 100 km/h. Officials were about to shut down the ski lift but did not have time to get all the passengers down in time.

The seats of the Creta’s chairlift began to swing strongly and violently once to the left, once to the right, still firmly attached to the cable connecting the bottom to the top of the ski lift. We can imagine what the last passengers still present must have felt.

“During the line unloading phase – which took place safely and according to procedures – a new increase in wind was noted,” the ski resort explained, in comments reported by Italian media. Ostasera.

In a few minutes, the wind increased from 20-30 km/h to 110 km/h, referring to Mateo Valle d’Aosta.

Finally the passengers managed to descend unharmed at the top of the chairlift but history does not tell how they got back to the bottom of the area and how long it took to return to the station.