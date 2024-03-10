In business class, the juicy business of wines from the “sixth continent”.

investigation – To find themselves served on a plane in business class, French winemakers are willing to make any sacrifice. Consequently, subject to variable access conditions, with the promise of a fertile market and international influence.

Sixth continent: an expression coined by the Languedoc winemaker and businessman Gérard Bertrand to designate the market for wine consumed in the air, which miraculously seems to have escaped the sirens of austerity, and shows the most defiant growth despite being profoundly disrupted by the tourism sector. Health crisis. To attract a more versatile audience of tourists approaching a billion every year, companies are competing in ingenuity, and most of all sense: the world’s best sommeliers, starred chefs, classified growth and great champagne houses are now sharing. Cake is estimated at more than 8 billion euros, and the annual growth potential is currently around 12%. But not everyone who wants to can access the Grail.

Millions of Premium Ambassadors worldwide

Escaping the tax exposure of captive and premium clients stuck in the cramped confines of cabins thousands of meters above the ground, lucky airlines today represent potential for the respective sectors. Exceptional diffusion, which adds significant power. Impact in terms of brand image. “For 25 years, millions of travelers have tasted our wines», welcomes Gerard Bertrand at the head…