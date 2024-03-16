A United Airlines 737 lands with a missing outer panel

The observation was made after a flight between California and Oregon in the United States. No alerts were triggered during the journey.

A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 was found with a missing panel on Friday, March 15, according to company officials. The observation was made during a post-flight inspection the plane had just made between San Francisco (California) and Medford (Oregon).

The airport suspended operations to check the runway and airfield for debris, according to management, which found none. “We will thoroughly inspect the aircraft and make any necessary repairs before returning it to service. We will also conduct an investigation to better understand how this damage occurred.United Airlines said in a statement.

“No sign of damage”

According to the Associated Press Agency, reported by Radio Canada, “A United Airlines spokeswoman clarified via email that there were 139 passengers and six crew members on board the flight and that no emergency had been declared as there were no signs of damage during the flight..

The Boeing Company has been hit by several incidents in recent weeks. A substantial recall by the aircraft manufacturer “Caution” Airlines operating 787 Dreamliners monitor certain buttons in cockpits. The warning comes after an incident on a flight between Australia and New Zealand on Monday left several people injured.