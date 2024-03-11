In a shocking announcement to her fans, she has stopped music!

Photo Credits: BestImage

Since the release of her third album “The End of an Era” two and a half years ago, Iggy Azalea has been blowing hot and cold with her fans. With Joe celebrating the 10th anniversary of his hits “Problem” this year in 2024 (816 million plays on Spotify) and “Fancy,” Charlie has doubts about continuing his projects. Her final single, “I’m The Stripclub”, is due in the summer of 2021, and the Australian rapper has since released “Money Come”, the lead off her fourth opus. Unfortunately, the failure of the single seems to have convinced the artiste to take a big and painful decision. On her social networks, Iggy Azalea speaks in a long post to formalize the end of her music career.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you.”

” This is going to be long… only bother reading if you love me » warns the interpreter of the “switch” with Anitta in the preface of her message, where she returns to the reasons that forced her to try her luck in music when she was young. ” I have always been someone who enjoys being creative and seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time, I used music to communicate my big, crazy ideas to the world. I know a lot of people have this idea that I’m “intimidated by music”, and that’s something that always makes me laugh because I’m never afraid of anything! » Iggy Azalea explains, whose absence between the success of “The New Classic” in 2024 and its follow-up “In My Defense”, released in 2019, created a flood of rumors. Then the artist got into a conflict with his label. ” In fact, I am very stubborn. I think I sometimes resisted the changes that were happening within me, simply because I didn’t like to be seen as someone who gave up. » she adds.

“That’s the best for me.”

Today, the 33-year-old star has therefore chosen to stay more in tune with what really drives him. ” The truth is, and I’ve known this for a long time, is that I feel more passionate about design and creative direction than songwriting. (…) This is why I want to tell you that I am not going to finish my album. It was put on hiatus for a few months while I focused on a different project and didn’t feel the need to return to it. » announced Iggy Azalea. Henceforth, music is no longer one of his priorities: “ I feel really happy (…) and so I want to stick to what is undeniably best for me ” ” I know some fans are probably feeling a little down. I’m sorry to disappoint you. But the most important thing is that I don’t let myself down. I hope you understand » she concluded, other creative projects began to emerge where people ” strangeness “and his” humor “