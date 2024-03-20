As its release date becomes clear, the game will arrive in less than a year

Rockstar has promised that GTA 6 will arrive on next-gen consoles in 2025. A murky release window that is slowly starting to clear up. According to several leaks, the long-awaited game could arrive in early 2025, in January or February.

Trailer for When GTA 6 Announced a few months ago, players are now waiting for a more specific release window. For the moment Rockstar is content with promising a launch sometime in 2025. A very large release window that is finally starting to narrow. However, we shouldn’t trust the studio to say more, the latter is probably waiting for the release of another trailer to spread the seeds.

But as usual, the leaks are legion. A very reliable source on gaming, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier understands that the game will arrive as early as 2025. For his part, Jarlofurivia assures that GTA 6 May release in January or February. As a reminder, this leaker correctly predicted the content of the reveal trailer. So his explanation should be taken very seriously.

GTA 6: Towards an early 2025 release?

Other leaks are also expected to release early in the year. Nuro, who aptly revealed that the trailer will be released in December, confirms it GTA 6 will make its grand debut on February 18, 2025. As things currently stand, Rockstar may actually be planning to launch its game into the deep end as early as 2025. In addition, the search for a Russian translator proves that the studio has entered. Localization is one of the final stages of development.

The person who correctly predicted everything about the public trailer said that GTA 6 will release in Q1 of 2025, possibly January/February. Release dates are always shaky, but a recent report from Jason Schreier has me convinced that the game is releasing early next year. pic.twitter.com/ql5Oe5EyxQ — The Detective (@that1detective3) March 17, 2024

Despite the seriousness of these three sources, it must be kept in mind that the release date of such a game is not set in stone. The studio may decide to extend the deadline at any time for technical or strategic reasons. As a reminder, Take-Two’s CEO has a purpose “perfection” with GTA 6. “When we feel we have optimized our creativity, it will be time to release the game”The manager explains.

To ensure meeting internally planned deadlines, the publisher wants its teams to work hard. Rockstar will end teleworking next April. A change in the organization of work that will make it possible to deliver it “The next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and finish we know is in demand”Assures company executives.

