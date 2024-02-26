She interrupts her Alan Wake 2 speedrun to dance, Minecraft movie news... Here's a recap of today's JV news!

The JV News recap of the beginning of the week returns! It’s Monday February 26 and we’re going to talk about Baldur’s Gate 3, which has been nominated five times for the ceremony, the video game project launching a new fundraising campaign, news of a Minecraft movie, an interrupted speedrun and Tekken 8. The most powerful characters. .

summary Baldur’s Gate 3 was nominated 5 times at the Gaming Awards

Stormgate launched a new fundraising campaign

Will the Minecraft movie be real?

She stops her speeder to dance

The most powerful and popular characters in Tekken 8

While Baldur’s Gate III is officially the game of the year 2023, this title from Larian Studios hasn’t stopped receiving awards. Released six months ago, this third opus has an elaborate narrative, a rich universe, a large number of possibilities and a long lifespan. The title also highlights LGBTQ characters and the Gaming Awards want to reward this. Thus, Larian Studio’s production is nominated in five categories and one of them awards LGBT characters.

After spending several years at Blizzard, the employees decided to strike out on their own by setting up their own studio. This is the case of Frost Giant, created by veterans of the North American company, who aspire to create titles that bring the spirit of the old Blizzard to life. They raised $35 million for their game Stormgate from various investors and another $2.3 million through a crowdfunding campaign. However, it seems that all this money is not enough as they have launched a new investment campaign to buy shares in the company.

In case you missed the announcement, know that a Minecraft movie is about to see the light of day and a large portion of its cast has been revealed. Jack Black who voiced Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The film will also be part of this production, especially with Daniel Brooks (Orange is the New Black). The latter spoke about the adaptation: “I don’t know how to play the game, but I know the world and the film is absolutely magical. It is very real.” Then, she added, fans will not be disappointed with this world.

The world of speedrunning is full of surprises! As evidenced by a session of tented applause on Alan Wake II. Everything was going on normally till a certain moment. No one expected her to get up, interrupt her speed rune and suddenly start dancing with the people next to her.. Obviously, they knew perfectly well the movements of this choreography present in the game. Despite losing time in Speedrun, she doesn’t regret the small spectacle: “Yes, it took up our time, but it was worth it to present the game.”

If you’ve played Tekken 8, especially online, you probably have an idea of ​​which characters are the most powerful and popular. From our colleagues Gamerant Based on the popularity of the characters and the ease of handling, the tier list has been prepared. Therefore, at the highest position, We can find King, Sergey Dragonov, Azucena, Devil Jin, Lily, Jun Kazama and his son Jin.. Do you agree with this list?