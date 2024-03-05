Good news Rated 19/20, Our Last Must Be Part 2 Remastered on PS5 is on sale

PS5 games are relatively expensive and when promotions are going on, you usually don’t have to walk around to take advantage of them. Today, it is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered which has lost 20% of its value.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has been available in stores since last month and, although it is a remastered version as the name suggests, its success lies there. It is even more strange to see that Amazon is reducing its price on its website… In any case, we can only rejoice!

Indeed, at -20% the cult video game on PS5 costs €39.90 instead of €49.99, meaning paying around €10 less. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will let those who missed it and others to dive into special extra content.

Summary of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5

At the heart of the plot of the first part, We find Joel and Ellie more determined than ever in The Last of Us Part 2 To eradicate the infection till the last one. Taking place once again in a post-apocalyptic world, the ever-united duo must make the necessary decisions to survive just one more day of this pandemic.

conclusion

Strong points Solo still amazing

A graphic boost that shows

Rogue-lite mode, a real plus

Backstage, what you need, there you go

Lost levels, great idea

Only €10 if you own the PS4 title weak points A free guitar mod, clearly a gadget

Somewhat disappointing framerate in Fidelity

In short, we want all remasters to be like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Here, Naughty Dog cleverly expands the content of the PS4 masterpiece, including – already – everything behind the scenes (lost levels, audio comments) and above all, a roguelite mode that really surprised us. It’s just the perfect excuse to dive back into the universe and the visceral action of Part 2, with the lifespan now extended from 10am to 3pm. Even the small graphics boost in 4K native has its effect – albeit a slightly disappointing 30 FPS (even with VRR). Finally, a remaster that doesn’t make fun of us.

