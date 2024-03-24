How to send SMS or messages from Internet for free?

In the digital age, being able to communicate with loved ones free of charge is essential. And yet, while most mobile plans include unlimited SMS, some low-cost offers do not systematically do so.

Fortunately, various online services allow you to send SMS messages without using your smartphone. You can send SMS abroad for free using an online messaging solution. Which is practical to communicate with your loved ones abroad, without blowing your budget on extra packages.

Here are some Tips to keep texting for freeWhen your credit runs out or when you don’t have a smartphone.

Also read: Texting while walking is definitely not recommended..

⬇️ SMS, mobile usage is declining since 2016

As shown by the figures in the graph shared by Arcep, Every year the use of SMS decreases a little more. The Electronic Communications Regulatory Authority reports that “ SMS usage is decreasing at a rapid pace (…) in between – 6% and – 10% per annum ”

© Arsep

This trend has grown since 2016, especially thanks to instant messaging applications such as Messenger, Instagram or WhatsApp. Today, the latter is widely popular compared to traditional SMS.

Also Read: How to Transfer Your SMS and MMS to Your New Smartphone?

🤔 Why send SMS from web?

Companies often resort to sending SMS messages over the Internet to communicate with their customers and prospects. In terms of marketing campaigns, this means of communication proves to be the preferred solution for practical reasons: automation, personalization and speed.

However, many reasons can lead you to send your text messages over the Internet. For example, If you don’t have your smartphoneOr The latter no longer has a battery. If necessary, a computer or tablet with Internet access would be a good option to keep in touch with your loved ones, or to transmit an important message in an emergency.

other side, SMS can be expensive abroad. And if this is your only contact option, it is better to favor sending SMS messages over the Internet, which is free regardless of the destination. Finally, although most mobile plans today include unlimited SMS, it may be interesting to use this solution if you have a mobile offer limited to SMS, such as a plan for less than 5 € per month from Cdiscount Mobile or a prepaid card for example is

📨 The best platform to send SMS online for free

Many online platforms allow you to send SMS for free without going through your operator. They are therefore good alternatives to mobile plans, for example if you have a limited SMS offer. They can also act as a troubleshooting solution if you are unable to use your smartphone.

Here is a non-exhaustive list A platform that allows you to send SMS Free online.

Also read: Here’s how to block unwanted text messages and calls.

The platforms that allow you to send SMS messages online for free all work in almost the same way. You only need to indicate the country, the telephone number of your correspondent, as well as the message you want to send. Sites usually impose a more or less restrictive character limit. For example, on the Mes Textos platform, the limit is 128 characters. Additionally, the SeaSMS site also allows you to send MMS.

Before sending your message to My Textos, you will need to register by providing your telephone number and email address.

As you can see, the process could not be simpler. Moreover, although sending SMS on all these platforms will not cost you anything, they will ask you for compensation. indeed, You must correctly indicate your email address and or Your phone number. The personal information you provide will then be stored by the site and consulted by third parties who may, if desired, use it for marketing purposes. And they will certainly not deprive themselves of it. The Cookies Policy of the Send SMS Now platform makes this very clear as soon as you arrive on the site.

Send SMS Now The site’s cookies policy leaves no room for doubt.

So we recommend that you use these solutions for a while as a troubleshooting solution if you don’t want to become a victim of massive ad targeting.

On the other hand, these sites can present certain Usage Limits. For example, we tried sending SMS through the e-FreeSMS.com platform, but it turns out that this service is apparently unavailable in France. Additionally, some other sites such as FreeSMS or Globephone are unreliable, and in this sense should simply be avoided. Actually, after trying to send message from these two platforms, we did not receive any SMS.

Also Read: Here’s How To Recover Deleted Messages On Android.

👍 What are the pros and cons of this platform?

To recap, sending text messages through this online web platform has several advantages:

Free

Simplicity

Speed

No geographical restrictions

However, they are not without their drawbacks:

The number of characters is limited

Your messages may not reach their destination

Your personal data is stored and shared with third parties

The sites have lots of ads and unwanted pop-ups

The geographic area you wish to send your SMS to may be unavailable

Also Read: How to Schedule a Text Message in Google Messages?

📧 Online SMS options

Given the limitations that these platforms create, it is clear that if you want to avoid a lot of inconvenience, it is better to use other means to communicate. Fortunately, many free and more reliable alternatives exist.

Instant messaging applications It is one of the best options available to you to send messages without any extra cost. They use the Internet and allow you to communicate with correspondents from all over the world for free. However, they must have an account on the app to receive your messages and communicate with you. WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram are also the most popular. We can cite Snapchat, Telegram, Skype or even Discord. These apps also have the advantage of being usable on both smartphones and computers.

Also Read: How to use WhatsApp on your computer and smartphone?

Among other options, we can also quote RCS, which only uses data from your plan. This is a rich SMS, which offers more options than traditional short message service. For example, you can change the colors of chats, create chat groups, or even get read and send notifications. On the other hand, conversations do not pass through the GSM network and are end-to-end encrypted, making it a more confidential solution than SMS. However, your correspondent must have a device compatible with this protocol to receive RCS. To know more about RCS we invite you to read our dedicated file.

You can also send emails If you are in less of a hurry. Indeed, this method of communication implies a slower response from your interlocutor compared to the options mentioned above. However, given the countless messages we receive daily in our good old mailboxes, your message is likely to get lost in the crowd.

Finally, you can too Send text messages from your computer, through the Google or Apple Priority app, depending on whether you have an Android or iOS smartphone. We explain the procedure to be followed as follows.

Also Read: How to Activate RCS, Replacement for SMS?

Unlike the previously mentioned platforms, this method involves using your mobile plan. Therefore, it is preferred only if you have some communication credit left, but you cannot use your smartphone.

On Android

If you are part of the Android team, you can use Google Messages for Web. However, you will need to pair your smartphone first to be able to use the app independently if needed. Before starting the process, make sure you have The latest version of Google Messages. Your smartphone must also work as a minimum Android 5.0. You should use that too Compatible web browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox or Safari).

Here is the process to follow to pair your computer with your Android smartphone:

Open the Google Messages app from your smartphone, then tap and select your profile picture Connect the device .

. press on Continue as (your first name).Then continue Link to QR codeAnd QR code reader.

Then a connection will be established between your smartphone and your computer. You will now have access to your messages and can send them from your computer just as you would on your smartphone.

Note that you can too Associate your smartphone with your computer through your Google account. However, the method with QR codes remains the easiest to implement.

Also read: Dynamic reactions come to Google Messages.

on the iPhone

iPhone owners can send and receive SMS and MMS messages on their computer using iMessages. Please note that this option is only available if you have a Mac. So, if you have an Apple brand smartphone and a Windows computer, you will not be able to avail this benefit. On the other hand, it needs to be At least version 8.1 of iOS. Additionally, your Mac and iPhone must be signed into iMessages with the same Apple ID.

Here’s how to set up iMessages on your Mac:

Access settings Select your iPhone and category messages .

Select your iPhone and category . Check the box SMS transfer And select your Mac from the list of devices.

And select your Mac from the list of devices. An activation code will then appear on your Mac, unless you use two-factor authentication. Enter and tap this code on your iPhone to allow .

. You can now receive and reply to messages from your smartphone on your Mac.

Also Read: Android 15 Will Let You Send SMS Even Without Network.