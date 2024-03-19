Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans’ worst nightmare takes on a whole new dimension with this build from Dragon’s Dogma 2

One player had fun recreating the Mogs from FF 7 Rebirth in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The result… a nightmare.

You found that you found Disturbing Mogs in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ? They still are Worse than Dragon’s Dogma 2 …

Do you think we couldn’t do worse than the Mogs of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The Dragon Dogma 2 players Witness A A real anomaly : appearance of Mogs from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in Capcom’s game. When one of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most devoted fans decided to Pushing character creation to the limitHe gave birth to A Mog empty nightmare. This The creatures, once adorable, have undergone a disturbing metamorphosis In FF 7 Rebirth, which caused discomfort among many fans. This version is even worse in Dragon’s Dogma 2! She However, the character building testifies to the depth of the system Capcom game.

Especially the complete character creation system

Dragon’s Dogma 2 had a rework of Mogs So detailed it’s distracting. Player ADAMTO_BEAUTY used the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character editor Bring this hate to life Remarkably faithful to the model of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The player was able to choose from a multitude of customization options From facial features to body features. Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creation system offers exceptional freedom, allowing players to modify every detail. such details A distinctive pink noseThe Rabbit teeth And Claw-shaped scars The characters are compiled using the advanced features of the design system. The player also used the possibilities Customization of accessories and clothing to recreate Mog’s unique look. He also knew how to add his personal touch by adjusting certain details Emphasizes the grotesque aspect of Mog… and perhaps intensifies the horror effect That makes it among Final Fantasy fans.

Moggs, “It Was Good Before”

Mogs, traditionally represented as Cute little creatures, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth made a change that turned off more than one fan. Instead of retaining their typical appearance, they were redesigned along with it More human features, such as bared teeth and expressive eyes. Thus, the new Mogs have a common aesthetic It was criticized for its strangeness and the discomfort it caused players. Look like creatures A strange hybrid between stuffed animals and real animals, which creates a strange feeling of disconnection. Unexpected anatomical details, viz Rabbit teeth on an animal that seems more inspired by the exotic koalaThe facial expressions The random, and realistic aspect of Mogs of Rebirth (due to the modern graphics) accentuated this rejection, fans found it really random. Additionally, there are Mogs Adorable iconic characters from the seriesWhich created more reactions.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available on PlayStation 5. Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be officially released on March 22 on PC, PS5 and Xbox series.