Ikea cleans up your home with this gorgeous plant – the tuxboard

Ikea has put on sale a gorgeous plant that will charm you and purify your home!

In Ikea’s large and varied catalog it is possible to find all the objects you need for your interior. And at least we can say that there are definite articles that are Bestsellers for good reason.

The ideal lamp to purify your home

At home, choosing your decor, but also your furniture is very important. And for good reason, they clearly constitute your internal DNA. On the other hand, there is one thing that should not be overlooked. Ikea knows this well.

It’s about plants. Please note that there are some that are perfect if you intend to purify your air. This is especially the case A plant called DYPSIS LUTESCENS.

It is a plant that helps to humidify the air. So you can put it in the office or even in a house where the air is very dry. This lamp is also known as butterfly palm.

And this, in reference to its leaves. In addition, Ikea makes it clear that it is a sheet that has the potential to increase your well-being. It also brings life to the room where you decide to place it.

The firm has also given more details about this plant which will not fail to attract you. She indicated that she came from Madagascar and she is Really suitable to put on the desk. But that’s not all.

Ikea tips to take care of it

If you intend your plant to last over time, be aware that it is afraid of drafts. So it’s important not to put it where you have it Drafting habit. Your plant will not resist it.

In addition, Ikea also advised consumers: “Provide energy to your plants by fertilizing them every month. If the plant has entered dormancy (resting state), leave it alone until next season » .

Subsequently, the Swedish brand also clarified: “All potted plants are planted in nutrient rich soil” . Before suggesting that: “It is not necessary to rewrite it before 1 year after purchase” .

To take care of your plant, it is advisable to dust the leaves from time to time. And this, to allow Plant to take advantage of as much light as possible. It is important that the latter can penetrate.

A product at an affordable price

Also note that plant heights may vary. it does About 120 cm. This still gives you an idea that is important to consider if you want to add it to your home to purify the air.

Ikea recommends placing it in a room where there is light. On the other hand, you should make sure that the sun does not shine directly on your plants. The latter can withstand a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

To take care of it, know that you need to water it moderately. Customers who bought this lamp rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

They affirmed: “Great value for money, the plant is gorgeous and easily accessible in stores, so many choices of sizes and shapes, it’s perfect! », “Perfect rendering of a corner of a room that lacked decoration” .

Know that this The price of the plant is 34.99 euros. It is available on the Ikea website or in physical stores.