An Ikea lamp that adds an elegant and attractive touch to your bedroom – Tuxboard

Ikea has put on sale a vintage lamp that will give your room a very glamorous side due to its elegance!

The Lighting fixtures are the focal point for decorating your home. It is important not to neglect these things that bring warmth, elegance and sometimes even an attractive side to the room. Ikea knows this well.

Ikea unveils one of the most beautiful lighting fixtures in its catalog

In its catalog, Ikea published A lamp of the ÅRSTID model Which will not fail to amaze you. And for good reason, it has a vintage style that will clearly go unnoticed wherever you place it.

It is a product that stands out thanks to its authentic design. It turns on and off using a chain switch, so you have to pull it like the old days to activate it.

A very interesting device that will not fail to recall the lamps of the 20th century. It is a product marketed by Ikea that has perfect lighting Make any room completely comfortable.

In fact, it provides soft ambient lighting to help you feel good and calm. It is a versatile lamp that you can find in two colors as well.

Such as: nickel-plated/white legs or brass/white legs. And at least we can say that the 2nd option has already caught the eye of many customers who have clearly fallen for this very stylish color.

Incredible design

This lamp is an iconic product at Ikea. And for good reason, its timeless design matches all decors. You can also connect several lamps in series Get soft and pleasant lighting and a unified space.

The height of the bedside lamp is 55 cm and its lighting can reach a maximum of 75 W. The company also clarified: “Bulbs are sold separately. IKEA recommends the E27 Opal Globe LED bulb, white » .

Before Advising Customers: “If you want a uniform distribution of light, use opal bulbs in case of normal light fixtures” . To take care of your product, it is very simple.

The Swedish company advised Dust the lamp using a feather duster. Ikea also suggested: “One of our favorite lighting series” . Customers also gave their opinions on the item.

First of all, you should know that this Ikea lamp has received a very good rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Consumers have not failed to appreciate this light fixture which is sure to impress you.

A product costing less than 16 euros

Ikea customers then confirmed: “Very nice product, chic and elegant, very original with a little chain to turn the bulb on and off. », “Very good product, and which is Perfect for the interior of my country” .

“I needed a bedside lamp. I encountered this during an offer. I chose it in silver for a more modern effect. It looks and feels really good” .

“It’s a lot higher than I thought, which doesn’t hurt. The zipper is really very practical, and the assembly is very easy. » Also “very classy as a bedside lamp. Very good quality. Very satisfied with this purchase» .

To purchase this lamp, You will have to spend 15.99 euros. If you want to buy this exquisite product, you can find it on the brand’s website or in physical stores of the Ikea brand.