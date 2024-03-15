Xiaomi scored another big hit with its robot vacuum cleaner for just €94.99

Want an affordable robot vacuum cleaner? There’s no need to spend thousands and cents for a premium model with a multifunction station, some entry-level models are more than enough, especially if the primary goal of this purchase is to curl up on your sofa rather than doing housework. So the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 is ideal, especially since its price is currently only 94.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros on the official website.

We have already seen multifunctional robot vacuum cleaners with maintenance stations at a price of around 1,000 euros, but there are also entry-level models, of course less efficient, but more affordable. We find them especially on Xiaomi like this robot vacuum E12 with good suction power and washing function. On the official website of the Chinese manufacturer, it can currently be found at half price!

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 in a few words

Suction power of 4,000 Pa

Washing function with its 400 ml water tank

Compatible with Google and Alexa assistants

110 minutes of battery life

Instead of the usual 199.99 euros, the Xiaomi robot vacuum E12 is now available on sale in the official store for 94.99 euros thanks to an immediate discount in the basket.

An ideal robot vacuum cleaner to get your hands on

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 is not the most efficient robot vacuum cleaner on the market, but it is complete and easy to use, making it ideal for those who have never owned one before. It follows the design of other models from the Chinese manufacturer, while being quiet and compact enough to slide under most furniture. Above all, Xiaomi highlights 110 minutes of autonomy, which is more than enough to clean fairly large areas in one go.

With the Xiaomi Home application, it is possible to fully configure the robot vacuum E12, from the cleaning schedule to its real-time monitoring, including the possibility to switch between cleaning modes for a specific room (aspiration, washing or aspiration + washing). It is also possible to control the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 remotely with this application as well as with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. On the navigation side, it works well thanks to its sensors that detect obstacles and the risk of falling.

Complete and efficient functions

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 has a suction power of 4,000 Pa adjustable in four levels, less than the competition, but still good. Additionally, with its intelligent planning of cleaning routes, this robot vacuum cleaner rarely misses an area. Even the dirt in the corners is not spared thanks to its two rotating brushes. Underneath the robot, the main rubber brush effectively vacuums pet hair and hair, even from carpets.

Also includes a mop and a wash function with a 400 ml water tank, it is adjustable on three levels and adapts to surface types so as not to damage certain floors. At the end of each cleaning session, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 returns to its charging base by itself, but unlike some high-end models, it requires more attention to maintenance. Therefore the water and dust bins should be emptied and cleaned regularly, as well as the mop which should be replaced periodically to guarantee washing effectiveness and avoid bad smells.

