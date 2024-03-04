Hailey Baldwin did not see time pass!

Hailey Baldwin celebrated her husband Justin Bieber’s birthday this Friday, March 1, by posting a series of photos on Instagram.

Justin Bieber celebrated his 30th birthday this FridayerMarch. His wife Hailey Baldwin celebrated the singer’s birthday in pictures on her Instagram account. “30 YEARS OLD!!!!!!” ????!!!????!!!!!! It happened very quickly. Words can never describe the beauty of who you are. Happy birthday… my love of my life,” she wrote under a series of photos where the lovebirds look more in love than ever. Enough to firmly silence their naysayers who have been announcing their divorce for several months.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were quick to comment on the post, emphasizing their admiration for the couple. Justin and Hailey Bieber met in 2009. They made their relationship official in January 2016 but split shortly after, before getting back together in June 2018. The two stars married in September 2018 in Manhattan, but the main ceremony (of which Hailey Bieber re-shared a photo this Friday) was celebrated a year later in South Carolina.

Two days before his birthday, Justin Bieber was photographed leaving a religious service at the Saban Theater with his wife. Hours before the photos hit the press, the model’s father expressed his concern for the couple. “Christians, please, when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to pray for wisdom, protection and drawing near to God,” he said. © Stephen Baldwin on Instagram, although without explaining why the couple needs this special attention… Hailey Bieber may have been “offended” by this announcement, according to information from TMZ.