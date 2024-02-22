Fans think Josh Allen’s phone screen is a photo of Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills’ front office has a lot of work to do this offseason without more than 20 pending free agents hitting the market. However, quarterback Josh Allen is using this time to get some much-needed rest.

Allen spends most of the offseason in Southern California, located near girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. While fans hoped Steinfeld would accompany Allen to the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas, the MVP finalist eventually skipped the ceremony to play trivia with the Barstool Sports team.

“Do business with the boys” Shared a video The moment Allen joined the backstage crew, where they joked about the Bills star receiving an MVP vote. The 27-year-old wasn’t fazed by Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson winning the honorary award, and casually checked his phone at the end of the video.

One fan account zoomed in to see a close-up of Allen’s lock screen and believed it to be a photo of the quarterback and Steinfeld. While the image looks too blurry to confirm, Alan’s screen saver showing his girlfriend of eight months isn’t a huge reach.

While Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress continue to keep a low profile, they are “in a serious relationship,” a source told PEOPLE on Feb. 21.

“They always plan to spend more time together after her season ends,” the source noted. “Things are going really well. They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with it all.

“Haley is in a great place and would love to settle down if she’s with the right person.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld may make their red carpet debut at the Oscars



In the midst of one of the longest layoffs in TV and film history, Steinfeld was able to spend the majority of the NFL season in Buffalo. While she avoids the Jumbotron, the “Pitch Perfect” star attended nearly every Bills game this past season, both home and away.

Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular-season finale because she was presenting at the Golden Globes. When Allen and the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium to win their fourth straight AFC East title, Steinfeld walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Steinfeld’s movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” walked away empty-handed at the Golden Globes, but is up for best animated feature at the Oscars. The 96th annual Academy Awards take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where Allen and Steinfeld may make their red carpet debuts.

During an appearance on “Up & Adams” on February 9, host Kay Adams asked, “Are you going to wear Enchante to the Oscars next month?”

“I can,” Alan replied.

Josh Allen in Up & Adams talks about going to the Oscars next month Hailee Steinfeld’s “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” Nominated for Best Animation at Academy Awardspic.twitter.com/s1BUNC8U1Q — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) February 9, 2024

Enchanté, a clothing brand founded by Allen’s best friend, F1 race car driver Daniel Ricciardo, does not make suits or ties. So, Allen will need to shop elsewhere for his Oscar outfit. During the Bills-Jaguars game in London, the “Pitch Perfect” star sat next to Ricciardo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hailee Steinfeld breaks her silence on dating Josh Allen at the Golden Globes

Walking the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globes last month, Steinfeld addressed engagement rumors regarding Allen.

“I’m having a beautiful little doe,” she said, showing off the sparkly bauble when asked about the huge ring on her finger. Asked if the ring she wore on her right hand had any deeper meaning, she said, “There’s no particular reason.” “I thought it was really beautiful.”

When asked, “What about a sportsman?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it? Come now.” Steinfeld even checked out a reporter, “Go Bills!” Holding Stefon Diggs’ No. 14 jersey.

“Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld said, clearly wanting to see the number 17 on his shirt.

“I got that Josh at home!” USA Today’s Ralphia Aversa folds. “I’m superstitious.” Steinfeld then nods, “Okay, fine.”