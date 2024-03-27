“I understand the young people who left Cuba”

Cuban Troubadour Silvio Rodriguez He assured that he understands the youth leaving Cuba in the current crisis the country is going through.

In statements to journalist Ismail Monzon, from SpanishRodríguez responded to his opinion about emigration to Cuba after the massive protests of 11J.

“I understand young people who leave. There is only one life and the situation in Cuba is quite difficult. “We’ve changed generations under the pressure of the fence,” said the singer-songwriter.

At the discretion of Silvio Rodriguez“Cuba’s highest achievements, such as schools, continue to function with great difficulty; hospitals also function, albeit with fewer personnel, resources and drugs.”

In this context, the musician and deputy of the National Assembly feels the logic of leaving the country, in the migration crisis suffered by the Cuban people.

“This is the situation we are experiencing after the pandemic recession, which has now been exacerbated by two wars. We cannot forget that the very unjust imperial sanctions weigh on Cuba,” Rodriguez said, aligning himself with the regime’s usual discourse of blaming the country’s problems. said aligning. , for economic sanctions against the United States.

In this interview, Rodríguez affirmed that he maintains a daily dialogue with the memory of Pablo Milanes And it was never confronted with the author of “Yolanda” for ideological reasons.

“Pablo and I never had an ideological confrontation. Sometimes we had different opinions about something,” Rodriguez said.

This The migration crisis in Cuba It is intense and for political, economic and social reasons. The most recent report of Border Patrol in the United States It shows that 20,815 Cubans entered the country irregularly in February, compared to 22,946 in January.

He Youth exodus That puts Cuba in a very fragile position for the future. It is the oldest country in the Caribbean region and may become so in no time without labor force After more than 60 years of socialism to prop up its impoverished economy.