A camera captures a coffee maker explosion that injures a Cuban in Miami

A video surveillance camera captured the moment when a coffee maker explosion Inside the Cuban family’s home in Miami.

The Cuban, who was preparing his drink in a classic Italian coffee maker, was injured when the device exploded.

Judging by the images shared on the event site ImfaomiamiThe explosion sent the coffee maker flying through the air and hitting Cuban in the head.

The incident shocked the man and another Cuban woman, who rushed to his aid, in great agitation.

The woman apparently believed that the wounds and burns suffered by the man required special medical attention.

“Let’s go to the doctor!” heard the terrified woman say. However, it is unknown if he eventually went to the hospital or if it was all a scare.

For his part, a Cuban on the other side of the “pond” showed in early March how he managed in the middle of the blackout. Making coffee with candles in the absence of electricity To fuel your kitchen.

“This is what happens when you’re addicted to coffee and you don’t have electricity, water or gas. I heat it for myself and I heat it… This is coffee with a candle…”, he said. Social media user.

Despite having to prepare his brew under similar conditions, the island’s coffee grower has an “advantage” over his compatriots in Miami, and that is in Cuba. Roasters test coffee to prevent coffee makers from exploding.

“We have Creole coffee producers in the laboratory. Every batch of coffee is subjected to several explosion tests,” said the director of the Sancti Spiritus roasting plant. Ricardo Perez PerezAt the end of last October.

was interviewed by EscambreThe manager explained that the coffee they packed met all the quality requirements, Including “Explosion Tests in Creole Coffee Makers”.Something that surprised many readers and made a lot of fun among Cubans.

“Though our technology is outdated, we are able to guarantee the necessary preparations, but quality is something we follow closely. Several samples are taken during the process, including explosion tests on Creole coffee makers, which are the most used by consumers,” said the manager.

However, in September 2020, the case of a Cuban woman who denounced the poor medical care received by her aunt on social networks, which He was severely burned when the coffee maker exploded..

“This is called medical power. Here, in Cuba, my aunt was burned and went to the Boyeros Polyclinic for treatment, walking because there is no transportation and, like, she had to turn around, because there was no doctor who could treat her,” the woman said. Condolences on Facebook..