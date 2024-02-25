“I only had 2 places”, Amelie Ouda-Castera replied to Teddy Riner

The sports minister responded to the judo legend on the number of places allocated to athletes during this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is responsive. This Sunday, the sports minister quickly reacted to the comments made by Teddy Riner on the France 2 set on Saturday evening. Later, looking forward to the Paris Olympics this summer (July 26-August 11), he made significant criticism of the fact that there were “only two places” for his loved ones. is”I’m fighting every day to get a place, whispered the French champion. The champion that I am, all that I bring back to the Federation, I only have a right to two places.is”

A headliner of the Olympics, aware of the start of the controversy with the “AOC”, which is coming out of a delicate period with the loss of the ™Ministry of Education, X (formerly Twitter) hastened to respond. is” Don’t worry Teddy Riner, you will have 6 spots for your employees for each of your sessions “, she said. And later clarified the situation: ” The Ministry of Sports gives all French athletes 4 places in each session in which he/she competes. » At a cost of 1.6 million euros.