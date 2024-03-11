Jerome Rothen’s big outing on the future of Jean-Louis Gasset

Jean-Louis Gasset’s OM got five out of five. Since his arrival on the Olympian bench, the 70-year-old tactician has won all his matches. A debut with fanfare that silenced many of his detractors, who were skeptical of his arrival. The future looks bright at Canebière with the former Ivory Coast coach restoring confidence to a group that had been let down under Gennaro Gattuso. So much so that many people are changing their minds about what to do with his future. After leaving for a four-month rescue mission, Laurent Blanc’s former deputy may finally settle down in Bouches-du-Rhône for a long time. In this sense, Jerome Rothen would not be a staunch opponent of this perspective.

“But to answer the question of the extension of the gazette, we must waitadmits the former midfielder on his show RMC. It is true that Jean-Louis Gasset himself has a 100-day mission. If he manages to achieve the feat (…) if he qualifies for OM in the Champions League, I don’t know how you can take him out. I had doubts about the candidate. Simply because if you look at Jean-Louis Gasset’s experience as a No. 1, he didn’t live up to a big club like Olympique de Marseille. Now, if he undertakes this mission… and I’m surprised at first, but that means the wedding is going perfectly. If it gets there, what else are you going to see?»