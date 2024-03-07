Top 14 Rockets challenge Mbappé over 100m!

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Madosh Tambwe, the South African winger for Union Bordeaux Bagels, claims to be faster than Kylian Mbappé, despite the latter’s impressive display against Real Sociedad on Tuesday evening. If Mbappé’s speed has provoked comparisons to Usain Bolt, Tambwe is apparently not afraid.

I ran it at 10.61 (even slower for heat time) Track speed is different. @KMbappe Let’s race and test this ?? https://t.co/VCORxu2El6 — Madosh Tambwe (@madoshtambwe) March 6, 2024

Tembwe claims to run 10”61 over 100m

The athlete actually reacted on social networks, mocking the BBC’s projections on Mbappé’s possible performance in the 100m. “I ran 100m in 10″61. Running on a track is different. Kylian Mbappé, are we running to test?”, published Tambwe. The British channel for its part estimated that Mbappé 10″90, ​​​​. Comparable to Usain Bolt’s world record (9″58). Tambwe found the comparison flattering, but internet users highlighted the importance of ball control, adding an extra challenge to Mbappé’s speed.