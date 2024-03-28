“I love this game”, after starting his 7th game on Red Dead Redemption 2, this player made the most sickening discovery.

Red Dead Redemption 2 players, who spent dozens of hours building Rockstars, hunting rare beasts, and unraveling the game’s strange mysteries, know this: This adventure is full of details worthy of a western. Even years after its release (2018), fans continue to find Easter eggs and secrets hidden throughout the map. Such is the case of this Reddit user, who says he discovered the existence of this touching couple during his seventh game!

A morbid find in his 7th game!

It was on Reddit that this fan of the saga, with the nickname HunchoP7, shared his discovery of the disease. He says he was on his seventh game when he crossed paths with this interesting couple. After spotting a dead body on his minimap in the mountains near Lake Isabella, he decides to investigate. He was shocked to find out A frozen couple huddles for warmth in their final moments, then both died. This proves to us again that the teams at Rockstar Games wanted to push the smallest details to the extreme. In the comments, many players even discovered the existence of this couple, even after dozens of hours of play!

“I recently started my 7th playthrough. I’m always looking for things I’ve never seen. While searching for the white horse at Lake Isabella, I saw a dead body on the mini-map in an area I hadn’t. Never been. I decided to take a look and came across this frozen dead couple with a panoramic map. As the title suggests, this is my 7th visit and first time encountering these unfortunate souls. I love this game.” HunchoP7 via Reddit



A couple is looking for a Red Dead Redemption 2 secret

Upon closer inspection, the player noticed that the pair had a beautiful map, which could be taken to depict a picture of Mount Shen. Fans of Rockstar Games’ mysteries will no doubt know what we’re talking about. Indeed, if you visit Shen Mountain at night, A panoramic map will lead you to the UFO Easter-Egg. So we speculate that this frozen couple must be looking for the same UFO that Arthur Morgan saw on Mount Shane. From now on, we are certain: what makes Red Dead Redemption 2 strong is precisely the attention to detail that makes the game so realistic that we are immediately immersed in this vast universe!