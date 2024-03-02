Fortnite New Season 2 Chapter 5: Maintenance Date and Time, Servers Unavailable

The increase in player count shows it: Fortnite is back at the forefront, thanks to the OG map, the exciting LEGO mode and a great path through the explosive regular season. Once again, hundreds of thousands of fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next episode of the game, which is a sign of renewal for Battle Royale.

Epic Games always manages to surprise us with new features supported by colorful collaborations that can only be someone like Fortnite. This upcoming season 2 of Chapter 5 also seems to tick all the boxes: find out when you can dive into it. !

When is chapter 5 season 2 coming out?

The next Fortnite Chapter 5 will be released on Season 2 March 8, 2024. The information was made public by Epic Games, and can also be accessed from your Battle Pass tab, at the bottom left of the screen. So this date will mark the end of the current season and the transition to a new date.

For the time being, no specific information has been released at the time of writing. However, given that the game shows the end of the season at 8 am, and that transition maintenance lasts between about 3 and 5 hours between the two seasons, we can calculate the return of the servers. New season around 12 pm or 1 pm, March 8, 2024.

What to expect from the new season 2?

Epic Games will slowly launch its teaser machine during the first week of March. We should get an overview of the upcoming features soon. However, dataminers have already confirmed it The central theme of the next season: It will be an episode focusing on ancient Greece, colossal statues and mythology..

