Players love this new mechanic of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2!

And meanwhile, while the blockbusters continue to grow, the brave Fortnite continues on its merry way. The community, always very active, was recently able to enjoy a new season and one element particularly attracted the players.

Fortnite, a success that doesn’t deny

At least we can say that the battle royale shift undertaken by Fortnite (after the success of PUGB) will be fruitful. For many years, Epic’s game counters have been thrilling and every season is a new way for the fan community to discover many new features. While Fortnite is now in Season 2 of Chapter 5, players continue to fall for this cartoon universe blending action and construction. In recent days, Epic faced some server issues and had to extend the scheduled maintenance by eight hours. But everything is back to normal and the developers now want to attract new players by immersing us in the Greek mythological universe (this was the goal of Zero Construction mode)! And this new season comes with very promising mechanics indeed!

A battle for Olympus awaits

You had to dare and Epic Games did it: Chapter 5 Season 2 is themed on none other than Greek Mythology! Titled Myths and Mortals, this battle for Olympus promises to be epic with new weapons, battle passes and more. It was in early March that the publisher released a trailer for this new season and there was an uproar in the community, especially players interested in the gameplay mechanics. In addition to Ares and Cerberus who make their appearance, it is possible to explore the home of Hades, Lord of the Underworld, as well as Mount Olympus. New powers, viz Lightning of Zeus (which we get by defeating the latter), is also in the game. Additionally, and this is where it gets very interesting, the players Can collect the wings of Icarus which gives them the power to fly. The chains of Hades, for their part, will appear later.

Along with these additions, several weapons have been added: Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle, Hades’ Haringer Submachine Gun, Artemis’s DMR Huntress, and Cerberus’s Gatekeeper Shotgun. More information was given on the Battle Pass which will add new outfits (Cerberus, Aphrodite, Poseidon, Medusa, Zeus, Artemis and Hades) over the week. It will be available till May 24 and this supports the philosophy of Epic Games which has decided to go all out in 2024. At the beginning of the year, the franchise was marked by a collaboration with Lady Gaga and it is worth remembering that Fortnite is now under the auspices of a million dollars of Disney who wants to take advantage of this universe. Needless to say, there are still many things to discover…