Darren Aronofsky casts Austin Butler as the lead in the upcoming film

Cinema – His name is on everyone’s lips in Hollywood. Since he has a role in the biopic Elvis By Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler is being showered with praise. Currently showing Dune: Part Two In which he faces Timothée Chalamet, the talent of the former Disney child star is not finished invading our screens.

According to The last line And DiversityThe 32-year-old American actor was chosen by director Darren Aronofsky (Whale), to play the lead role in his upcoming film. Oscar-winning director for black swan The title will adapt Charlie Huston’s books for the screen Caught stealing.

The story is a thriller set in New York in the 90s. Austin Butler plays former baseball player Hank Thompson. “ who finds himself unwittingly plunged into a brutal struggle for survival in the criminal underworld” declared Diversity. Darren Aronofsky said he was happy to collaborate with Sony Pictures again “To bring Charlie’s adrenaline-filled roller coaster to life” He assured The last lineAlso directed by Austin Butler.

All these movies starring Austin Butler

Blockbuster science fiction, independent films, series… from their interpretations the king, Austin Butler takes on the roles, each one more different than the last. If it took him a little less than ten years to gain the recognition of his peers, he was not about to leave the front of the stage.

On March 15, Apple TV+ uploaded the last episode of the series Master of the Air, in which he plays one of the lead roles. It will return to cinemas on June 19 Bikeriders From the director with Jeff Nichols. His name once again topped the bill alongside Tom Hardy and Jodie Cormer.

Besides Caught stealing Austin Butler is also in the casting of Ari Astor’s upcoming feature film by Darren Aronofsky (Midsomer). The American director brought together the cream of Hollywood EddingtonA dark western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal, confirmed Vanity Fair.

