Zendaya and Tom Holland, stylish lovers in Indian Wells stand

The lovebirds are out! On Sunday, March 17, during the finals of the Indian Wells tournament, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in the stands at the California Sports Complex. Side by side, the lovers exchanged companionable moments in front of professional and amateur cameras, all ready to immortalize the slightest evidence of affection on their part.

For example, during an adorable video shared on social media, Zendaya and Tom Holland are seen singing along to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston. Dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble consisting of a bomber jacket and short skirt, the actress looked like a tennis player, who will soon be playing one on the big screen.

Zendaya, tennis lover

Zendaya then went to meet the big winner, Iga Swiatek. “What just happened?” » writes the player on X, not mentioning her win but his crazy encounter with the actress. “Nice to see you play. All my congratulations,” Tom Holland’s companion wrote in return.

In “Challengers,” in theaters April 24, Zendaya slips into the shoes of a tennis champion whose injury will change her life. Along with Josh O’Connor and Mike Feist, the “Euphoria” star plays for Luca Guadagnino for the first time in his career…

