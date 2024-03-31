Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock: Against Injections, They Come Out of Cosmetic Surgery Offices

Actresses Jennifer Aniston (55 years) and Sandra Bullock (59 years), who are particularly known for promoting natural beauty, were photographed leaving a cosmetic surgery office on Wednesday.

That challenging cliché. American actresses Jennifer Aniston (55) and Sandra Bullock (59), who are especially known for promoting natural beauty, met cosmetic surgeon Dr. Neil Gordon was photographed leaning outside his office. The former star of “Friends” thus hides her face under a black hat and the actress wears sunglasses, revealed by the movie “Speed”.

Dr. Neil Gordon oversees facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, reports Rajinda Sandesh. She specializes in “facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty,” according to her website, but also offers injectables like Botox and Kybella. A full-face Botox treatment can cost around $3,000 (2,755 euros), double that for Kybella.

While she admitted to having cosmetic surgery for her nose in the past, Jennifer Aniston defended herself in 2015 from getting too many Botox injections. “I’m not saying I haven’t tried it, but I see what a slippery slope it is,” she explained. All this cosmetic stuff seems ridiculous to me.

For her part, Sandra Bullock defended herself in 2018 from using fillers (these are liquid products that can be injected, either to reshape certain areas of the face or to get filler wrinkles, hairline or other facial depressions), claiming allergies. doing. , Note near.

