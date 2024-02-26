Health

AI manages to differentiate the brains of men and women

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 1 minute read

By Alyssa Dore

published ,
Update

The functional organization of the brain will differ depending on the biological race of individuals.
Synthetic – stock.adobe.com

Decryption – An algorithm developed by American researchers succeeded in determining people’s biological race from the analysis of their MRI results. A challenge that has long resisted neurologists.

Does a man’s brain work differently than a woman’s? Until then, neuroscientists did not have an answer: we had long known that biological sex determined the production of hormones by the brain.

And if we compare the size, structure or volume of brain regions, the brains of men and women are not completely the same. is” However, scientists never came to the conclusion that the organization and functioning of brain regions were opposed on the basis of biological race. is”, underlines Christoph Rodo, neuroscientist and creator of the podcast “The Head in the Brain.” Although these parameters differ between individuals.

Also readWill learning a foreign language still be useful with artificial intelligence?

Recently, a team of American neurologists from Stanford University in California solved this issue by focusing on a trendy approach: artificial intelligence. And they find brain differences…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You still have 85% to find.

Flash sale

-70% on Digital Subscriptions

Already subscribed? enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

60 Million Consumers Warn Orange Juice Is Bad For Your Health – Tuxboard

January 17, 2024

“I started bleeding”: 150 germs were removed from a man’s nose, he did not know what was near his brain

4 days ago

A vaccine to prevent disease gives the first decisive results – liberation

2 weeks ago

Can a cold give us a stomach ache?

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button