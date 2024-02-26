AI manages to differentiate the brains of men and women

Decryption – An algorithm developed by American researchers succeeded in determining people’s biological race from the analysis of their MRI results. A challenge that has long resisted neurologists.

Does a man’s brain work differently than a woman’s? Until then, neuroscientists did not have an answer: we had long known that biological sex determined the production of hormones by the brain.

And if we compare the size, structure or volume of brain regions, the brains of men and women are not completely the same. is” However, scientists never came to the conclusion that the organization and functioning of brain regions were opposed on the basis of biological race. is”, underlines Christoph Rodo, neuroscientist and creator of the podcast “The Head in the Brain.” Although these parameters differ between individuals.

Also readWill learning a foreign language still be useful with artificial intelligence?

Recently, a team of American neurologists from Stanford University in California solved this issue by focusing on a trendy approach: artificial intelligence. And they find brain differences…