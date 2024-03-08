Onychophagia: What is this anxiety disorder and what can affect your health?

There is nothing aesthetic about biting your nails. But the damage of onychophagia goes much further. So it is urgent to stop nibbling on nails and cuticles.

Synonymous with stress, onychophagia is a chronic and compulsive behavior that begins around age six and reaches a paroxysm between ages 10 and 18. It may also persist into adulthood. Apart from being unsightly, biting your nails can also affect your health.

In fact, this damages the nail, the cuticles, the tissue that allows the nail to grow. But that’s not all, this habit can make you more susceptible to infections. Especially due to the transfer of bacteria and viruses from the mouth to the hands and vice versa, for example causing fungal infections… Onychophagia can also cause dental problems (poor alignment, damaged teeth, etc.).

To prevent biting your nails, dermatologists recommend:

To cut them too short. The lure will thus be less strong to bite them;

To apply a bitter-tasting varnish. Available over the counter, this formula will disappoint many;

To do regular manicure;

Covering your fingertips with bandages until weaning;

to play with an anti-stress ball whenever you’re in the mood;

Identify contributing factors, such as fatigue, stress or boredom, and try to deal with them.

If this bad habit is a sign of deeper psychological problems, don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor if you can’t stop it.