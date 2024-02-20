At the end of the suspense, Bordeaux snatched a draw against Amiens

Zapping the national football The Little Prince of the Rock, Immersion in the AS Monaco Elite Group!

An important meeting for the rest of the 2023-2024 season. This Monday, Amiens hosted Girondins de Bordeaux on the occasion of the last match of the twenty-fifth day of Ligue 2. At the end of a thrilling encounter, both teams were separated with a tie score (1-1). The Picardy club opened the scoring through Jack Lahane (31st). Julián Vetro’s first professional goal (90+3) saw Albert Riera’s men back in the match. On the one hand, Omar Daf’s men miss the chance to get back three points off the podium and are in eighth place with 36 points). On the other hand, the 2009 French champions gained one place (thirteenth with 32 points) and are five points ahead of the red zone.

Bordeaux starts strong… before Marceline’s terrible mistake

The Girondins de Bordeaux were aggressive from the start and projected a strong block up front, made up of a midfield line in addition to the attack. A strategy that surprised Amiens, who still managed to withstand the first strike. Seconds later, Gertner stopped Bordeaux from opening the scoring. Nsimba took the first free kick of the match. It’s a good shot, the 30-year-old finds the head of one of his teammates who shoots the ball well at the near post. Great header from Gertner that saved the Amiens ship once again (4th).

Despite a brilliant start to the match, Albert Riera’s men conceded the opener. After barely entering, Marceline makes a mistake to the advantage of Amiens. He stabbed the ball in the back through Mafauta which quickly passed to the right of his strike partner Jack Lahne. The attacker is launched and shoots the ball well at the near post (1-0, 31st).

Carl-Johann Johnson avoids defeat

Bordelis started the second half as usual with a left-footed, first-time point-blank shot from Nsimba. Gertner is once again decisive (in 47) despite his many defenders in front of him. At the back, Amiens created several breakaway chances but the Bordeaux goalkeeper made several saves, especially against Louis Mafouta (62nd, 73rd and 91st).

At the last chance of the match, Girondins de Bordeaux got back into the match thanks to Julien Vetro’s first goal in the professional world. Amiens’s defense is cornered and badly clears a deadly ball. Vitponic, which is found in this area, controls orientation but is blocked. The ball returns to the feet of the young attacker who crosses Gertner (90+3). Immediately, the referee ends the match (90+4).

Amiens SC – Bordeaux 1 – 1

League 2 ranking