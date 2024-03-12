RMC Sport Information. OM wrote to UEFA to complain about the referee appointed at Villarreal

According to RMC Sport, OM have written to UEFA to express their displeasure following the appointment of Istvan Kovacs for the Europa League round of 16 second leg at Villarreal on Thursday (6:45 pm).

It’s a decision that didn’t work out for Marseille. When the Romanian Istvan Kovacs was appointed as the referee OM’s return match against Villarreal this Thursday (6:45 pm), OM has written to UEFA expressing dissatisfaction with this designation, according to our information. Marseille already regretted some decisions during the two-way tie against Panathinaikos last August and wrote to the European body after being eliminated in the third preliminary round of the Champions League.

Lack of respect

In this context, and despite the 4-0 in favor of the Olympians in the first leg, the referee’s choice for Villarreal-OM is seen by the Olympian club as a real lack of respect but also delicacy.

Istvan Kovacs’ only experience with Marseille went badly in Athens, as Phocaeans such as Ezzedine Onahi resented certain decisions. “Panathinaikos’ mistakes are that he doesn’t whistle … and as soon as we touch the opponent, he whistles straight away,” assured the Moroccan after the 1-0 shock in the first leg. Geoffrey Kondogbia scored in the 65th minute.

At 39, the Romanian has experience at European level, having officiated 21 Champions League and 19 Europa League matches.