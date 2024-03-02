LA Sevens – Images of French victory including Antoine Dupont’s glorious try

For girls or boys, the French got off to a perfect start to their Los Angeles tournament, defeating Japan and Canada respectively. Antoine Dupont once again spoke to his class as did Seraphine Okemba.

By overwhelmingly beating Canada (24-7), The Blues are back in full force in their new tournament in Los Angeles then Third place in Vancouver. Despite William Iraguha’s double (5th and 7th), if victory took time to take shape, the achievements of Stephan Perez and Antoine Dupont brought this French success into even greater relief.

William Iraguha easily disposed of two opponents to open a blue counter against Canada.

Despite another achievement for the tricolor, we had to wait until the second half to see the French beat the Canadians to victory. It was Stephen Perez who went flat after a rather disjointed blue movement. The highlight was elsewhere, also scoring his 100th try in a Roosters jersey in the opening half.

DuPont TGV

After the first adaptation tournament where he already shined, Antoine Dupont seems fully integrated in this team. It is he who comes to make the last attempt, to seal the French victory, please in pure Septist style. If he benefits from a lovely cross pass from Varian Pasquet, the Toulouse player reads the defense perfectly to run into the gap before beating two Canadians on the race.

The next step for Jerome Derrett’s team is Great Britain, the tenth team in the world.

Okemba class

For their part, the girls also had a perfect start to their tournament After losing the final to New Zealand in Vancouver. In a one-sided match against Japan (35-7), Seraphine Okemba was still able to appreciate his entire class. After a great attack from the French, she brilliantly served Camille Grasineau who just didn’t have to go and pinch.

For their next meeting, the Blues will face the Irish, sixth and winners, in Perth.