How to get rid of it safely?

necessary Facial hair growth in women usually occurs on the cheeks and chin.

This is due to hormonal imbalance, which can occur during menopause or pregnancy.

The best way to get rid of these hairs is to consult your dermatologist who can tell you the best method so that they do not grow back.

Pregnancy, menstrual cycle, menopause… Throughout their lives, women experience events that disrupt their hormones. This imbalance has numerous consequences, both mental and physical.

Why do women get facial hair?

One of the possible consequences is facial hair growth. Most often these unwanted ones appear on the cheeks and chin, i.e. the areas where men also have them.

“After menopause, your female hormones, estrogen and progesterone, disappear and testosterone increases”explain Isabel RousseauDermatologist and office member in Lille National Union of Dermatologists-Veneerologists (SNDV), from our time.









To remove your facial hair, consult a dermatologist

Testosterone is the main type of hormone Androgens, i.e. those underlying male sexual characteristics such as voice or facial hair. “The balance between male and female hormones can be in favor of testosterone: then we talk about relative hyperandrogenism.”, suggests Lawrence Netter, dermatologist, interviewed by Grazia.

Therefore, when testosterone is higher than female hormones, it can promote facial hair growth. “Menopausal hair falls out very easily, either with laser or electric hair removal.Lawrence assures Netter.

And it’s not just during menopause that testosterone can take over. For some women, this happens occasionally during their pregnancy. “When the concentration of hormones in a pregnant woman’s blood increases, hair growth can become more prominent, Dr. What if we told each other everything?, explains Nadia Berken, obstetrician-gynecologist and co-author with Marie-Hellen Wesphalen of Pregnant. Doctissimo. This is more common if you are expecting a boy.It is ideal not to touch these hairs as they usually disappear after childbirth, when hormone levels return to normal.

If in doubt, it is best to consult your dermatologist, who will advise you on the best way to deal with these hairs, without risking their growth.

































