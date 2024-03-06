Researchers show the best conditions to get out of it

He was “shocked” to discover the effect of head position on stroke patients.

During the stroke “Every minute saved saves 2 million neurons” Professor Igor Sibon, Head of the Department of Neurology – Bordeaux University Hospital, recently reminded us. We must adapt to the circumstances and act quickly and well. Because can be caused by strokeBlockage of a blood vessel in the brain due to a clot (80% of cases) or by rupture of a blood vessel. When a clot blocks a vessel, the position of the victim’s head can influence the prognosis of a stroke. American researchers showed this during the International Stroke Conference 2024 held in Phoenix, United States from February 7 to 9.

These scientists began with pilot work showing that a 20% increase in blood flow In patients suffering from stroke due to occlusion of large vessels (involving the main artery of the brain), awaiting thrombectomy (intervention aimed at removing clots to restore blood circulation in the brain), in which the head position was 0 degrees, ie. They wanted to determine whether positioning these people at 0 degrees flat was associated with greater stability and/or clinical improvement compared to those whose heads were slightly elevated. At 30 degrees. Optimizing blood flow to the brain during stroke helps reduce the risk of neurological deficits and disability.

“Participant recruitment was stopped prematurely (on 92 patients from 12 stroke centers in the United States, editor’s note) due toExceptional efficiency Head Positioning 0 degrees” They give information in their conclusion. They found that 24 hours after surgery and 7 days after hospital discharge, patients whose head was positioned at 0 degrees Less neurological deficits whose head was tilted 30 degrees before surgery.

These results suggest that the force of gravity may play an important role in stroke management. “Three months after surgery, there was no difference in patient outcomes in the two groups. But it is Exciting To see that we were able to discharge patients with less disabilities who needed rehabilitation” Dr. Annie W. Alexandrov said in a statement from the American Heart Association. “We expected a significant impact but we were quite Shocked -in the best sense of the word- by ​​the magnitude of the benefit derived from such a simple intervention.” According to these scientists, “The There is zero degree head positioning A safe and effective strategy to optimize cerebral blood flow until thrombectomy can be performed, and should be considered the standard of care for stroke patients before thrombectomy.”.