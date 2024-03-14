She dies in front of her children after choking on food

Dinner turned into a drama. A mother died of suffocation on February 24 while preparing good food for her husband and children. According to information provided by the Daily Mail, the woman, named Siobhan Rose Simmonds and aged 33, was first taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford. But after spending a week in a coma, she unfortunately did not survive.

As the Red Cross points out on its website, it is important to act quickly to deal with this type of situation. When such an event occurs, the victim cannot react (perhaps shakes his head), but is conscious. She cannot speak, breathe or cough. However, he may try to wheeze or cough without making any sound.

Video – Health Report – Dr Christian Recchia: “Every year 400 children die from choking on food”

Five slaps on the victim’s back

If you witness this, give the victim a maximum of 5 slaps on the back. After each slap, check if everything is in order. And if the back slap has no effect, do a maximum of 5 abdominal contractions. If the problem is still not resolved, alternate 5 back slaps and 5 abdominal contractions.

If the victim loses consciousness, place him gently on the ground and alert emergency services immediately, then perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation by performing 30 chest compressions. Then continue resuscitation until help arrives or the victim resumes normal breathing.

Also read >> Daughter chokes on a hair clip, issuing an immediate warning

Note that suffocation causes about 3,000 deaths in France each year, according to data from Public Health France. Certain factors increase the likelihood of choking, such as eating or drinking too quickly or without chewing food; Eating or drinking or putting small objects in the mouth while intoxicated or under the influence of illegal substances, especially common in young children

As a reminder, 112 is a free emergency number accessible throughout Europe. It allows you to contact the department’s emergency services who will send the appropriate means. 112 also works from locked phones or phones without a SIM card.