How to copy Rihanna’s look for less?

Riri knows how to turn heads. In an ultra sexy total black look, the singer ups the ante in the pentaboots envisioned by Balenciaga. If you can’t necessarily afford an original pair, you can find a way to replicate its look for less money. technique? Layer glamorous and sportier pieces.

Satin tights + black pumps

Pair a pair of satin tights with pointed pumps to play off the pentaboot. Be careful, opting for leggings instead is a fashion faux pas!

Gatta Tights on Amazon



Pull and Bear Pump on Zalando



Textured bustier top

To add a sexier touch, Rihanna always finds a top that makes a difference. The current trend highlights the corset so why not adopt it? Like the star, we choose textured models with ruffles or feathers that will make the silhouette more fun and festive.

Short bomber jacket

To make the look more cool than just sexy, adding a cropped jacket is a great idea. Worn open at the bustier, this jacket adds a streetwear twist that we love. The rectangular sunglasses are a bonus!