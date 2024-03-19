This crazy but plausible theory about the origin of the famous housekeeper

Airs this Tuesday March 19, W9 at 9:10 pm Mary Poppins Returns With Emily Blunt in the title role. On the subject, the actress told us last December that she still hasn’t forgotten the phone call the film’s director, Rob Marshall, made to her. “He was very formal and told me, ‘We’re digging through the Disney archives, and by far their most valuable asset is…’ When he said ‘Mary Poppins,’ I was excited! Then stunned. (laughs) (is) an iconic character, it means a lot to me, as it did to millions of viewers.” She told us at the beginning. And to continue: “No one wanted to see me doing a cheap Julie Andrews. But I knew I could rise to the challenge of playing the character in a different way. I was in good hands with Rob, even though I knew I had work to do.”.

Regarding his character, a few theories published by our colleagues at Allocean have surfaced on the web, including some that are particularly interesting and plausible. Indeed, according to an argument posted by a certain SiliconLemming on the Reddit forum and seen by our colleagues, Mary Poppins is in fact from Gallifrey, the same planet as… the famous Doctor Who. To further illustrate his point and make his hypothesis (very) believable, this guy listed the similarities between the famous ruler and the time lord. The first point? “Both are naturally rather arrogant and pretentious when they find themselves confronted with other characters”.

Besides, “Mary Poppins and Doctor Who are great travelers. They are particularly fascinated by British culture, regularly visiting the same destination: London.”. And that’s not all! “Their clothing styles are also very similar: an outfit that is often well put together, a long …

