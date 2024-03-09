His partner would have killed him

Yesenia Muñoz was a Colombian who always had a smile on her face, was “cheerful and loving,” but her fortunes in the United States ended in tragedy when she was brutally murdered in a laundry she worked in Maryland.

The woman was about to complete a year in the United States on April 28 and left with what she said was the killer. week “She was left alone and had to leave her 15- and 20-year-old children in Colombia,” her brother Mario Muñoz said.

Yesenia was working in the laundry last Tuesday, March 5, when her partner, 42-year-old John Marin Morales, arrived at the woman’s location and While she was performing her daily duties, he stabbed her several times and then decided to harm himself.

The woman had been living in America for a year. | Photo: Courtesy

The victim’s brother confirmed that while Yesenia was in Colombia, she was protected by her family, who provided her with accommodation and attention when she quarreled with her partner. Something completely changed when she left, because she no longer had her family.

“He was a very quiet person, who suddenly wanted to hide a lot of things or so he wouldn’t think badly of the boy, so he didn’t tell us,” Mario said, adding that John had two children with another woman. Before he met his sister.

The last person who spoke to Yesenia was one of her brothers, WHO While calling her cell phone in the United States, she received a surprising response from a Colombian: “Don’t call me on this cell phone.” The reason was that her partner, whenever they had any sort of argument, would take away her cell phone so that she could not communicate with other people.

The family warned Yesenia of the danger running in the United States with her dysfunctional relationship with her partner; His brother had warned him several times that if this was the case in his country. With her family by her side, she couldn’t imagine what could happen when she was alone.

Yesenia had to leave her children behind in Colombia. | Photo: Courtesy

According to local police, the killing took place at the Tropics Laundromat on Allentown Street in Camp Springs, Maryland, where John attacked his partner with a knife until he ended her life.

Authorities reported that Morales stabbed himself after killing Jaramillo Sosa, for which he was taken to a hospital, according to the Telemundo publication., It is adding The suspect was charged with first-degree murder and related charges. Police are still investigating the motive for the crime.

“What little we know is because we were helped by a girl who received them when they arrived in the United States and was very aware of the situation, asking for documents and information about funeral homes in the area. Difficult reason. That it is too expensive.” Mario said.

“The children are devastated, they are with a psychologist, a 20-year-old girl wants to keep him here, even if he is in a drawer, the child is very quiet; “This changed his life,” Mario assured They have tried to communicate with the Ministry of External Affairs, but so far it has not been possible.

Maryland police have confirmed the facts. | Photo: Getty Images

“She moved to the United States seeking a better life for herself and her two children, but last Tuesday, March 5, we received a call from a stranger who gave us the sad news that our sister, daughter and mother had been murdered. Currently, we are in Colombia and for financial reasons we cannot go to the United States.” the family said in the text.

“Yesenia was a person who was only smiling, only loving, words escaped her, she was very attentive with her children and her mother, with her siblings, she went there for a reason and short All he had done in time was to send. She was there for those who needed her,” Yesenia’s brother said through tears.